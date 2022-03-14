2 join CSHQA as EITs

CSHQA has announced that Jacob Freeman and Grant Stephens have joined the firm as mechanical engineers-in-training (EIT) in the Boise office. They will assist the mechanical engineering team with the design of HVAC and plumbing plans for various projects.

Freeman is licensed in the state of Washington and a certified solidworks associate in mechanical design. He earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Washington State University, Pullman in 2019.

Stephens is a licensed engineering intern in the state of Idaho and earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and his Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Boise State University in 2014.