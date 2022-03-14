Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / 2 join CSHQA as EITs

2 join CSHQA as EITs

By: IBR Staff March 14, 2022 0

CSHQA has announced that Jacob Freeman and Grant Stephens have joined the firm as mechanical engineers-in-training (EIT) in the Boise office. They will assist the mechanical engineering team with the design of HVAC and plumbing plans for various projects.

Freeman is licensed in the state of Washington and a certified solidworks associate in mechanical design. He earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Washington State University, Pullman in 2019.

Stephens is a licensed engineering intern in the state of Idaho and earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and his Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Boise State University in 2014.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo