A note from the editor March 14

Did you see: We have some announcements.

Idaho Business Review has announced our 2022 Accomplished Under 40, CEO of Influence and Icon honorees. Please join us in congratulating each of these individuals and recognizing their contributions to our state. Celebratory event details are available on our website, and publications with more information about the honorees will be published in the coming months.

In, well, more news, congratulations continue for Idaho businesses as well. A Coeur d’Alene-based businesses has been added to one of the big three stock exchanges, businesses have announced acquisitions and expansions, and the time-old sentiment “People in Boise are just so nice” now has anecdotal and statistical evidence to back it.

In news to watch, we bring you an update on this year’s upcoming Boise Entrepreneur Week, which has its first pitch night coming up, soon-to-start road projects and the latest on rapidly rising gas prices.

Those are just the highlights from last week.

This week promises timely news on legal, real estate and other topics. Expert contributors return with their take on pressing issues in their industries and in our state. And of course, we have the quick need-to-know information on people moves and business announcements.

As it’s Monday, tasks to prepare our March 18 print edition are calling. Thank you for reading, and here’s wishing you a happy nearly mid-March!

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]