2 join Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau has appointed new board members, who are community-minded and knowledgeable about the tourism industry, to serve a three-year term with the opportunity to renew for an additional term.

Debra Leithauser is new to the board, and currently serves as vice president of corporate services and communications for Idaho Power. She oversees supply chains, facilities, corporate real estate, aviation, communications and marketing.

Kevin Settles has also joined the board. He is the president and CEO of the Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery Group, which includes Coyne’s Restaurant & Bar. In addition to running those operations, he is the Treasurer for Idaho’s health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, and serves as a commissioner on the Idaho Human Rights Commission. He is an active Emeritus member of the National Restaurant Association’s Board as well as serves on the board for their educational foundation.