2 promoted at Alston Construction

Brian Brown has been promoted to operations manager at Alston Construction. He joined the food and beverage team in October of 2017. In his new role, Brown will oversee the business unit operations of all food and beverage projects. Brown will work with the team to build the business unit.

Jess Malone has been promoted to program manager of the food and beverage business unit. Malone joined the food and beverage team in February of 2018. In her new role, she will continue to develop client and end-user relationships while coordinating preconstruction, process design and operational execution. Malone’s knowledge in the food and beverage industry has helped Alston secure jobs with Monster Energy, Crystal Geyser, Nestle and KPAC.