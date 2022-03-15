Biz ‘Bite:’ International Minute Press in Twin Falls celebrates grand opening

For Byron and Kerianne Kroeger, their grand opening of International Minute Press in Twin Falls had very special meaning.

Just two weeks after opening the doors of their original location in August 2021, the Kroegers found out that a fire in their building had burned down their center, according to a press release from the company. However, the Kroeger family managed to continue to operate and build their business. The Kroegers needed a lot of help, as there wasn’t any paper or equipment for a time. Kerianne Kroeger described that she took a step back and learned all she could about the FLEX software. As equipment came in, operations could be adjusted.

“It was a total team effort to get us to our grand opening of this great location we now call home,” Kerianne Kroeger said in a statement. “Minuteman Press International was a huge help in helping us overcome the fire. First, they had already made sure we had everything in place in terms of the insurance and the coverage we needed to still continue. Second, the fact that they knew the ins and outs of the equipment and leases, they were able to guide us with that aspect of things. Third, we were able to use another International Minute Press center in Boise for production, which really showed that as franchisees, we really are in this together.”

The community of Twin Falls also rallied around the Kroegers and helped them tremendously, according to the press release. As if it were fate, the new location for International Minute Press just so happened to previously be a local print shop.

At the grand opening, Byron and Kerianne Kroeger acknowledged the support of their colleagues, friends and family. Regarding the future of International Minute Press in Twin Falls, the Kroegers stated they are excited for where they are today and to get back to business.

“I love the diversity of what we do and that we can reach so many different industries with print,” Kerianne said in a statement. “Print truly is everywhere. Whether it’s a small business owner or a corporation, we can service our whole community.”

She concluded: “Everyone has already been so supportive of us, and now we are looking to support them.”