Residential Center for Healing and Resilience by Idaho Youth Ranch begins taking shape  (access required)

By: Alx Stevens March 15, 2022 0

Pause, take a breath, and image: 258 acres — green pastures for horses, spotted with ponds, near a forest, shaded walking trails and streams.   This property, in Middleton, is intended to be a place of recovery for some of Idaho’s youth, who have experienced trauma early in life. The plan is for these youth to receive ...

