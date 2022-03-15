Roundup March 15

Abyss Towing Inc renewed a lease on 242 square feet of industrial space at 2609 Keim Lane, Suite 101 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

ACC Properties purchased Center 151, 151 N. Third Ave. in Pocatello. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Eric Ivie of HomeSmart represented the buyer.

Alliance Family Services leased 4,808 square feet of office space at 1411 Falls Ave. in Twin Falls. Nick Brady of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Tom Floyd of Western Idaho Realty represented the landlord.

American Safety Supply leased 1,740 square feet of industrial space in Gateway Industrial Park, 3558 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Arrowrock Building Group LLC leased 30,000 square feet of industrial space in Sky Ranch Business Park, 1602 Freedom Ave. in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Auto Buyers Group LLC leased 2,115 square feet of office space in the 9th & Idaho Center, 225-237 N. Ninth St. in Boise. Al Marino, Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Black Rock Store Operations leased 1,887 square feet of retail space in the Shops at Victory Subdivision, 3300 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.

Boise Carbon Repair LLC leased 175 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells , Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Byron Erstad Agency LLC extended a lease on 796 square feet of industrial space at 264 S. Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Compliance Solutions & Contracting LLC leased 1,183 square feet of office space in Flex Work Space, 6132 W. Clinton St. in Boise. Chris Pearson, Nick Schuitemaker and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Crash-Coyote LLC leased 2,522 square feet of retail space at 10941 W. Overland Road, Suite 2 in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Crystal Maust leased 337 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells , Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Dixon Container Co. leased 26,153 square feet of retail space at 6910 Eisenman Road in Boise. Jake Tucker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

The Gardner Company purchased 7.55 acres at 6778 S. Eisenman Road in Boise. Jim Hosac and Gary Buentgen, SIOR, CCIM facilitated the transaction.

Guaranteed Rate Inc. leased 1,696 square feet of office space at 16150 N. High Desert St. in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

H&R Block Dept ID# 12418 extended a lease on 1,300 square feet of retail space at 1559 S. Five Mile Road in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Halo Salon LLC leased 860 square feet of office space at 5987 W. Overland Road in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Ben Fulcher and Drey Campbell of NAI Select represented the landlord.

Harris & Sons LLC purchased 788 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls. Grayson Stone, Mike Greene, Nick Brady and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

HCC Strength & Conditioning leased 3,950 square feet of retail space in McMullen Creek, 2333 Addison Ave. in Twin Falls. Nick Brady of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Heritage Real Estate LLC renewed 1,169 square feet of office space in Southern Springs Retail, 1980 S. Meridian Road in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Homegrown Hair & Company leased 1,472 square feet of retail space at 2333 Addison Ave. E. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Horrocks Engineers Inc. leased 3,600 square feet of industrial space in Beehive Business Park, 19 N. 580 West in Blackfoot. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Ink Spa LLC leased 2,074 square feet of space at 404 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Jackson Food Stores Inc. purchased .94 acres at 9050 W. Ustick Road in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Kelly McCloskey purchased 3110 W. Quintale Drive in Meridian. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Meridian Mattress LLC leased 2,393 square feet of retail space at 2735 Broadway Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Mesquite Creek Outfitters leased 6,417 square feet of retail space at 712 Main St. in Caldwell. Adam Bledsoe and Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. RJ Walker of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Modern Mutts Meridian LLC leased 1,337 square feet of retail space at 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 120 in Meridian. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Holly Chetwood and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Party Planet LLC leased 832 square feet of retail space at 124 Yakima Ave., Suite E in Jerome. Christy Latta of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Steve Di Lucca of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Ricochet Consignment Software leased 2,370 square feet of office space at 405 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Saranac Auto Services LLC purchased .59 acres at 6543 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer. Tom Keenan of Keenan & Partners represented the seller.

Straight Shot Solutions Inc. leased 2,041 square feet of office space in Oak Park Plaza, 2323 S. Vista Ave. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Western Partitions Inc. leased 3,014 square feet of industrial space at 1121 N. 39th St. in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

WLH Management LLC purchased .33 acres at N. 21st Ave. in Caldwell. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer. John Starr of Colliers represented the seller.

An individual leased 1,404 square feet of industrial space at 2414 W. Hemingway Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

