2 appointed to leadership positions at D.L. Evans Bank

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Alex Nevins as vice president commercial loan officer for the Ketchum branch. Nevins brings 34 years of financial experience and a bachelor’s degree in communications and business administration to D.L. Evans Bank. In her role, she will be responsible for business development and marketing of existing and prospective accounts. She will also structure loan terms and fees, perform financial statement analyses, make approvals and recommendations for loans and monitor loan activities. Nevins is a member of the Rotary club and serves as a board member to the Wood River Chamber of Commerce.

The bank has also announced JT Ray has been appointed assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the North Pocatello branch. Ray attended Boise State University, where he received his bachelor’s in business administration. He has utilized his education and knowledge for his success for over 18 years and looks forward to prolonging it as part of the D.L. Evans Bank team. Ray was born and raised in Pocatello and has numerous prior volunteer positions for the community such as a Cub Scouts den leader, board member of Junior Achievement of Pocatello, president of Boise Apple User Group, president of Tomorrow Subdivision HOA, web designer for VWF Post 735 and web designer for VFW Idaho Auxiliary.