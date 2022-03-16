2 promoted at Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade has announced two promotions.

Rob Johnson has been promoted to senior vice president, engineered wood products sales and marketing. Johnson joined the company in 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Oregon.

Chris Seymour has been promoted to senior vice president, wood Products manufacturing operations. Seymour joined the company in 2000. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in wood science from West Virginia University.