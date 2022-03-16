Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
2 promoted at Boise Cascade

By: IBR Staff March 16, 2022 0

Boise Cascade has announced two promotions. 

Rob Johnson has been promoted to senior vice president, engineered wood products sales and marketing. Johnson joined the company in 2014. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Oregon. 

Chris Seymour has been promoted to senior vice president, wood Products manufacturing operations. Seymour joined the company in 2000. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in wood science from West Virginia University.

