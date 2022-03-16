Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Scrolling Box / 3D printers take up former locomotive manufacturing space  (access required)

3D printers take up former locomotive manufacturing space  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 16, 2022 0

A building that used to house locomotive manufacturing will now house 2,000 3D printers instead.  Slant 3D, on its second expansion in two years, has taken over the Motive Power Inc. space in southeast Boise near Micron, and is moving from its previous leased Nampa home near the Caldwell airport. It had moved there from its ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo