Kinneeveauk to serve on IDACORP, Idaho Power board of directors

IDACORP Inc. has announced the appointment of Jeff Kinneeveauk to serve on the board of directors of IDACORP and Idaho Power. Kinneeveauk is a board member of the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC), a private, for-profit corporation owned by and representing the business interests of its approximately 13,000 Iñupiat shareholders. Kinneeveauk previously served as president and CEO of ASRC Energy Service, one of ASRC’s largest business units. He worked for ASRC for over 20 years, holding various executive leadership positions for more than 10 of those years. He also previously served on the Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) board of trustees and the NNU Athletic Advisory Council. He chaired the Alaska Native Heritage Center board of directors and is dedicated to community service and adhering to the cultural values of the Iñupiat people. He has served on numerous nonprofit, for-profit, and church boards in Alaska and was recognized in 2013 as an awardee of the NNU Centennial Medallion in Alumni in business and corporate leadership. “Jeff’s experience in the energy industry and record of success at the helm of ASRC make him a natural fit for our board,” said Lisa Grow, IDACORP and Idaho Power president and CEO. “We are excited about the expertise and perspective he will bring to our leadership team.”