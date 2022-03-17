BVEP announces new board leadership

Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP), regional economic development organization for the Boise Metro, has announced its new board leadership for 2022. Clark Krause, executive director of BVEP, stated that BVEP is incredibly indebted to the community commitment of leaders like Kim Tower and Dean Sandros, who consistently support economic development within the Boise Metro.

Kim Tower, regional sales director at PacificSource Health Plans, will lead the organization as the 2022 chair of the board of directors. She has 24+ years of insurance industry experience and has always focused on all aspects of Employee Benefit Plans. Her experience with creative plan designs, alternative funding arrangements and behavioral health care is an asset to her position. She holds a current life and disability license in Idaho.

Dean Sandros, with United Heritage Insurance, will be the vice-chair. Having worked closely with BVEP for the past several years, he and Tower will provide exceptional leadership abilities for the organization.

Justin Smith of US Bank will be continuing as the BVEP treasurer.