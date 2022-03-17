Sterling joins Gallagher

Hannah Sterling has joined the Gallagher team in Boise as a benefits consultant. Prior to joining Gallagher, Sterling enjoyed a career as a professional ballerina with Ballet West. Following her graduation from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing, Sterling began a new chapter in her career in the insurance industry in 2020. She currently serves as a board member with the Salt Lake City Society of Human Resource Management and volunteers her time to various nonprofit organizations. She is passionate and driven to create strong relationships with her clients and develop employee benefit solutions that are tailored to their unique business needs.