A roundup of business-related legislation updates

Idaho governor signs $252M transportation funding bill

Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a $252 million transportation funding bill that includes $200 million to repair bridges.

The Republican governor signed the measure Wednesday that also includes $18 million to pay off previous transportation debt and $10 million for safe pedestrian crossings. The one-time money is enough to fix a third of deficient bridges.

“We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges or we can’t get our farm products to market,” Little said in a statement released Thursday.

Little said he plans to sign in the coming days another bill with $200 million for road maintenance.

Little’s Leading Idaho plan, announced in January in his State of the State speech, calls for improving transportation infrastructure.

“I am unwilling to put Idahoans’ safety and the maintenance of our state’s roads and bridges at the whims of the feds,” Little said. “We must not look to Washington, D.C., to solve our problems. Leading Idaho means addressing our own state’s needs.”

Little issues first veto, urges teacher pay boost

Gov. Brad Little has issued his first veto of the year, rejecting a measure having to do with incentive money intended for teachers but who moved into administrative jobs.

The Republican governor on Wednesday vetoed the measure affecting 23 school administrators contained in a program called Master Educator Premiums.

Little in the veto letter said the incentive money was intended to keep teachers in the classroom, and extending it to teachers who became administrators is at odds with the original purpose of the program. The estimated cost was just under $200,000 over three years.

Little in his veto letter urged lawmakers to pass his budget recommendations boosting teacher pay to keep teachers in Idaho.

“I share the goal of ensuring all our educators are appropriately compensated and rewarded,” he wrote.

House OKs higher education budget of $643M

The House on Wednesday approved the $643 million budget for Idaho’s colleges and universities.

The House voted 46-22 to approve the budget for Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho.

Opponents of the budget wanted cuts for what they said were the schools teaching critical race theory, a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Last year, the same budget was cut $2.5 million.

Republican Rep. Ron Nate wanted cuts this year as well, saying the schools were creating an atmosphere where students “are getting diverted from their education, and trying to become activists on whatever liberal policies may be out there.”

But backers of this year’s budget said the schools were responsive to the Legislature’s concerns, and the $2.5 million cut from last year wasn’t added back in this year. The schools have a standing invitation to lawmakers to visit the schools and investigate for themselves.

“This is a good budget, and we need to fund our universities,” said Republican Rep. Megan Blanksma. “They have made a commitment to following the guidelines, policies and rules that the state has set forward.”

Lawmakers look to prohibit ‘ESG’ in state investments

Several pieces of legislation aimed at preventing Idaho government entities from investing in companies that choose environmental-friendly paths or follow particular social policies are moving through the Legislature.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday sent to the full Senate a bill aimed at prohibiting investments in companies that make commitments to environmental, social, and corporate governance, known as ESG.

The House, meanwhile, is advancing a resolution that would task a committee with identifying such companies.

ESG is increasingly seen as an important way for corporations to tout responsible business credentials. But some Idaho lawmakers say they’re suspicious of companies that appeal to what’s known as sustainable investing.

Republican Sen. Steve Vick says the state should avoid investing in companies whose actions are “counter to the values of Idaho.”

Opponents of the legislation said it could allow political beliefs to override sound investing. Democratic Sen. Grant Burgoyne questioned whether government entities would avoid investing in Idaho Power, which plans to cut coal from its power-generating portfolio by 2028.

Vick said he didn’t think it would because other factors could be considered.

The House resolution would require the Federalism Committee to draft legislation “that protects the State of Idaho and its citizens from the use of ESG standards.”