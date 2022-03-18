Biz ‘Bites:’ An acquisition, new ownership and a new restaurant

DECKED acquires CargoGlide

Ketchum-based DECKED has announced the acquisition of industry-leading sliding truck bed accessory manufacturer CargoGlide. This new partnership is expected to create a comprehensive portfolio of innovative truck bed accessory solutions, well-positioned to meet a variety of customer needs across the growing market. CargoGlide, founded in 2010, designs, manufactures and sells robust, ergonomic sliding bed platforms, which allow users to easily access gear from their truck bed or cargo van. DECKED, founded in 2014, designs, engineers and manufacturers storage and organization products for pickup trucks and cargo vans.

“We are very excited to bring CargoGlide into the DECKED family; it’s a natural acquisition as its ergonomic focus is a great complement to DECKED,” said Jake Peters, DECKED general manager, in a statement. “We believe that by adding DECKED’s manufacturing, engineering and design knowledge, as well as marketing and sales infrastructure, we can take CargoGlide to the next level. We were particularly impressed with the burliness of their products.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining the fast-growing team at DECKED. We have collaborated with DECKED in the past, and we are confident that together we can make even more useful products and a great place for our employees to work,” said Mike Wallace, CargoGlide general management, in a statement.

Idaho Falls Family Fun Center is smashing fun

The Dortchs are expanding on the Smash In Therapy concept that offered customers a place to come and let out their aggression. It included five different rooms where people could destroy an old car, washer, computer, refrigerator or any other old piece of junk with a sledgehammer or baseball bat.

“The smash rooms can be themed. If you have a bad day at the office, you can call us up, and we’ll set up a room exactly like an office with a computer, monitor, picture frames on the wall, coffee cup and the hidden bottle in the drawer — whatever you want to do — and then you come and destroy it,” Jim Dortch told eastidahonews.com.

A separate room has been added for little kids where they’ve placed old toys for them to break and a section where you can shoot rocks at a wall of glass bottles with a slingshot.

Jim Dortch is planning to add a laser maze in the near future, where, just like in spy movies, customers will have to find their way through a room of lasers without triggering an alarm. Foot pool, a game of pool played with your feet on a table on the floor using miniature soccer balls, is another game in the works.

A grand opening celebration will happen once these rooms are complete.

“There’s more space behind us…and we’re hoping our landlord will eventually rent it out to us … so we can have a change spot (to add an escape room and other rotating attractions on a monthly basis),” Jim Dortch said. “We welcome nonprofit and church groups at a highly discounted rate.”

Alchemist Coffee to expand with vegan restaurant

Alchemist Coffee Company has announced it will be opening a 100% vegan restaurant in Boise. The restaurant will be located in a historic downtown building — the same building on Idaho Street that previously housed Louie’s Pizza & Italian restaurant. The new restaurant is expected to open in summer 2022.

In the mornings, like Alchemist Coffee’s two Boise locations that opened in 2021, the restaurant will function like a traditional espresso bar with counter service and workstations available for all patrons. Price’s business partner, Tyler Freeman, is the coffee connoisseur of the group. Freeman is responsible for overseeing their in-house roasted beans, curating their unique coffee bean and tea blends and ensuring there are coffee and tea options that appeal to a wide range of taste buds.

In the afternoons, there will be a subtle transition into sit-down dining for lunch and dinner, according to the recent announcement.

“After traveling to some destinations that have a wide array of vegan options, I decided that Boise deserved our very own 100% plant-based restaurant. We’re referring to it as a ‘plant pub’ because, like gastro pubs, we put a lot of thought into our food. It’s also very important that vegans and non-vegans alike walk away fully satisfied, and that they feel comfortable dining with us,” said owner Kris Price in a statement.

Alchemist Coffee is also in the process of building a production facility that will produce house-made alternative milks, packaged cold brew and kombucha and more.