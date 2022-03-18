Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Housing unaffordability moves to rural Idaho (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 18, 2022 0

This is the third article of a three-part series. Unless a single mom with one child is making more than $58,000 gross income a year, she can give up on owning a house in rural Malad, the poster child for a small Idaho farming community not overrun by new housing developments. For a family of four ...

