JV Evans elected to ICBA Federal Delegate Board

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has announced that community banker John V. (JV) Evans, III, executive vice president chief credit officer of D.L. Evans Bank, headquartered in Burley, Idaho, was elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board. In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Evans’ duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Idaho and serving as a liaison between independent community bankers and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA. “JV is a dedicated advocate for his community who is well-respected by his industry peers,” said ICBA Chairman Robert M. Fisher, president and CEO of Tioga State Bank. “We are fortunate to have JV serve in this volunteer capacity in pursuit of creating an environment where community banks, and the communities they serve, continue to flourish.”