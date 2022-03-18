Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Washington state proposes taxing Idahoans. It doesn't end well (access required)



By: Sharon Fisher March 18, 2022 0

Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that fellow behind the tree.  Especially if that tree is in another state.  It’s not unusual for governments to look for ways to tax people who aren’t state residents, because, for one reason, they’re less likely to complain. For example, one of the arguments for a sales tax increase proposed ...

