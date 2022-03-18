Westphal to succeed Fillmore at SDE

The State Department of Education (SDE) has announced its Child Nutrition Programs director, Colleen Fillmore, has retired after 26 years with the organization. Fillmore retired Feb. 15. Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said Fillmore has been a great partner in the shared mission to support schools and students. Fillmore joined the SDE in the National School Lunch Program April 30, 1996, and was named director of Child Nutrition Programs in October 2004. She had already served under three superintendents of public instruction before Superintendent Ybarra was elected in 2014. Fillmore said her job and the people in child nutrition services throughout Idaho have brought a deep sense of purpose and belonging to her life.

Fillmore’s role will be filled by Lynda Westphal, herself a veteran of more than 21 years with the department. Since August 2011, Westphal has served as National School Lunch Program coordinator. Her first day as the new director of Child Nutrition Programs was Feb. 21.