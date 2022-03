The Nampa City Council confirmed mayor Debbie Kling’s recommendation on Feb. 22 for Charlene “Char” Tim to be the new clerk for the City of Nampa. Kling praised experience and enthusiasm as a tremendous asset to the team. Tim has over 20 years of clerk experience, including expertise in planning and zoning, legislative management and licensing. Tim replaces Deborah Rosin, who retired as the city clerk after working for the City of Nampa in various positions for nearly 36 years.