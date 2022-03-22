4 promoted at Hummel Architects

Hummel Architects has promoted four individuals to associates. They will have the opportunity to expand their leadership knowledge and responsibilities related to corporate leadership.

Gwen Andrews, director of finance and administration, joined Hummel Architects in 2012. She earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting with a human resource certificate from the University of Phoenix. Andrews leads day-to-day financial management and assists ownership with strategic planning.

Rob Beusan joined Hummel Architects in 2013, is a licensed Architect in Idaho, and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and the American Institute of Architects (AIA). He earned a master’s in architecture and Bachelor of Science in architecture from the University of Idaho. Beusan leads Hummel’s design studio, overseeing the design and conceptualization of our client’s projects.

Brian Coleman joined Hummel Architects in 2014, is a licensed Architect in Idaho, and a member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and the American Institute of Architects (AIA). He earned a master’s in architecture from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Business Management from Boise State University. He specializes in providing leadership and project management for public sector projects and adaptive reuse projects.

Brian Riopelle, American Institute of Architects, National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, joined Hummel Architects in 2016, is a licensed Architect in Idaho, Oregon, Vermont and Iowa. He earned his Master of Architecture degree from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. Riopelle specializes in providing dynamic leadership and exceptional project management for our public and private institutional clients in health care and higher education.