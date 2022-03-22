Biz ‘Bite:’ New BSU construction management building announced

Boise State University has announced its new $4 million building for construction management (CM) is being named for the Meridian-based construction company ESI, which is co-owned by Boise State construction management alum Neil Nelson. The 12,000-square-foot, multi-level building will offer students expanded laboratory structures, state-of-the-art learning environments, a 45-seat computer and construction technology classroom and new high-bay structures for enhanced exterior lab activities, the announcement stated.

“ESI has been working with the Boise State University Construction Management department for over 15 years to support internships and curriculum development,” said Nelson, ESI president, in a statement. “We are excited to help bring this much-needed facility to reality so that the university can continue to provide highly trained and educated students for Idaho’s rapidly growing construction industry.”

Marlene Tromp, Ph.D., Boise State University president, stated that the CM program has boomed with student growth and that with ESI’s invaluable support for this facility, the university will expand opportunities for students and for the state, “preparing more people to enter a field that advances the well-being of Idaho.”

The ESI Building will be Boise State’s first that will face Beacon Street, according to the announcement, and it will feature a highly appealing exterior with exposed interiors that highlight a variety of building materials.

“Construction industry representatives on the CM Industry Advisory Board committed themselves to building a facility that would serve as the center of the CM community and provide our students a living and learning structure that will enhance the education of the CM students,” CM Associate Professor Casey Cline said in a statement. “Through their support and with the lead gift from many local, regional and national companies, the building will be entirely donor-funded. It is our hope that additional individuals and companies will get behind this project, allowing the CM program to continue preparing students for management and leadership roles in the industry.”