Biz ‘Bites:’ Avelo Airlines announces more flights from Boise to Los Angeles

Building on the high demand for Avelo Airlines’ recently announced nonstop service from Boise (BOI) to Los Angeles via Hollywood Burbank (BUR), the airline announced it is expanding the route for the peak summer travel season. Earlier this month, Avelo announced it would begin service from BOI with twice-weekly flights to BUR on Mondays and Fridays beginning in late May. The airline stated it will add flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 18 to Aug. 13.

Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director Frank Miller said in a statement: “When Avelo first announced BUR-BOI service, market feedback was positive. With Avelo’s updated schedule, passengers have even more reasons to choose BUR when making their travel plans.”

Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp stated: “We’re thrilled Avelo Airlines is adding additional frequency on the Burbank route.”

In 2021, over 50,000 people relocated to Idaho and over the last five years, Californians made up 46% of the migration to the area according to information provided by the airline. With the transformational shift to remote work, among other reasons, an increasing number of people are moving to Idaho from Los Angeles.

Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement: “At Avelo Airlines, our purpose is to inspire travel. It is our hope that these additional flight options coupled with our everyday low fares will inspire our new Boise customers to fly with Avelo to LA even more this summer.”