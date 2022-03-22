Lientz joins U of I alumni relations

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff March 22, 2022 0

Vandal alumna and Idaho nonprofit leader Amy Lientz will join the University of Idaho (U of I) as assistant vice president for alumni relations, effective April 11. Lientz will lead the Office of Alumni Relations and administer the U of I Alumni Association, which has more than 111,000 members worldwide. Lientz replaces Kathy Barnard, who retired from the position in December, having served at the university for 19 years during her career. Leitz has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector, including project management, strategic planning, public affairs and public policy. Lientz is currently senior director of supply chain energy programs for Battelle Energy Alliance at Idaho National Laboratory. The northern Idaho native earned a master’s degree in industrial technology from U of I and remained an enthusiastic U of I volunteer and partner for many years. 

