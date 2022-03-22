Roundup March 22

Superior Industrial Refrigeration LLC leased 4,184 square feet of industrial space at 841 Howard Lane in Fruitland. Tricia Callies of KW Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Canyon OFP PLLC leased 1,577 square feet of office space at 4405 E. Flamingo Ave. in Nampa. Chase Erkins represented the tenant. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

FOCUS Engineering and Surveying LLC leased 2,726 square feet of office space at 1001 N. Rosario St., Suite 200 in Meridian. Steve Winger represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

The Vault leased 2,547 square feet of retail space at 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite H/I in Eagle. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Hustle Fitness leased 2,907 square feet of retail space at 228 E. Plaza Drive, Suite G in Eagle. Krisjan Hiner represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Aztec Welding Services LLC leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 1415 Lauren Lane, Suite 102 in Caldwell. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Made Men Barbershop leased 800 square feet of office space at 1104 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Alturas Real Estate Fund LLC purchased .48 acres at TBD State Street in Star. Sam McCaskill and JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Mike Erkmann, Brian Rallens and Ben Kneadler with NAI Select represented the tenant.

Idaho Development Co. purchased .68 acres at 401 E. 52nd St. in Garden City. Elisabeth Keeney with Silvercreek represented the landlord. Drey Campbell with NAI Select represented the tenant.

CA Fortune Sales & Marketing LLC leased 2,959 square feet of office space at 101 S. Capitol Blvd. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. Melanie Nielsen represented the tenant.

Brandcraft Inc. leased 2,319 square feet of office space at 101 S. Capitol Blvd. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Kevin E Cahill renewed 916 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Jennifer M Ritter LLC renewed 846 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

A Better Way Health Management Inc. renewed 6,938 square feet of office space at 12400 W. Overland Road in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord. Robert Degen represented the tenant.

Life Counseling Center leased 1,050 square feet of office space at 524 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.