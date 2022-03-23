Gilkey named INP executive director

Inland Northwest Partners (INP) has announced that a new executive director has been appointed. KayDee Gilkey comes to INP with more than 30 years of service to nonprofit boards on a local, regional and state level, and is former two-term mayor of Fairfield, Washington. Gilkey is the economic development organization’s second director and assumed her position in February. She succeeds Sharon Matthews, who held the position for 25 years. Matthews retired at the end of 2021. Gilkey will concurrently remain as director of industry relations for the Washington State Beef Commission. She currently serves on the Liberty Community Education Foundation board of directors and serves as chapter advisor to Washington State University’s Alpha-Gamma-Delta chapter.