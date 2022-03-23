House, Senate pass bill allowing some cybersecurity records to remain secret

Lawmakers in the House Judiciary, Rules & Administration and Senate have approved exempting some government cybersecurity records from public disclosure. The Associated Press (AP) originally reported that the House voted 48-20 to approve the bill (H0621) in February; the Senate approved the bill 35-0 Tuesday. If ultimately approved, the bill will “exempt disclosing the nature, location and function of cybersecurity devices, systems or programs used by a government entity to thwart terrorist attacks,” as reported by the AP.

Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring, who sponsored the bill, said the legislation exempting those records from Idaho’s Public Records Act is needed because other nations are targeting government systems in the United States, and they could use public records to aid in those attacks. Manwaring also said a common item that would be prevented from being disclosed would be details about software designed to protect against malware attacks from terrorists.

Those who opposed the bill cited concerns that individuals could fall under federal government surveillance if they are deemed to be domestic terrorists and not be able to find out about the surveillance. Republican Rep. Vito Barbieri also cited concern, saying that language in the bill about what constitutes a terrorist attack could be defined broadly to allow wide latitude in the government using cybersecurity methods without oversight.