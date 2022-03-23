Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / IGEM grant awarded for Idaho rare earth elements extraction (access required)

IGEM grant awarded for Idaho rare earth elements extraction (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 23, 2022 0

Idaho miners know that it’s a new world for mining, to get the minerals needed to support modern technology without destroying the surface of the world where we live. “There’s an awful lot of mining that goes into having a green future,” John Swallow, CEO of Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR), told the Idaho Business Review. Swallow ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo