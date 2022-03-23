Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Village at Meridian announces marketing leadership

By: IBR Staff March 23, 2022 0

Tina Kierce is the new marketing and business development manager at The Village at Meridian. Kierce comes to The Village at Meridian from A New Beginning Adoption Agency, where she was the marketing director. Kierce has a robust background including nonprofit grass-roots initiatives, human services, education, the arts, corporate and digital marketing. She will be responsible for specialty leasing and new business development at The Village at Meridian and will execute events and marketing programs under the direction of the vice president of marketing for the Intermountain Region, Ramona Merrill

Merrill

Merrill oversees marketing efforts for the Intermountain region of Idaho and Utah and assists with major corporate grand opening events throughout the portfolio. 

