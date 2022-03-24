The Village at Meridian makes promotions

The Village at Meridian has announced new hires and promotions.

Hugh Crawford, previously the general manager of The Village at Meridian, was promoted to the director of property management. He will continue managing The Village at Meridian property but will be involved in more CenterCal properties throughout the Intermountain Region, taking on additional responsibilities related to on-boarding, training and mentoring new managers.

Dick Bonin has been promoted to director of operations of The Village at Meridian property. He has worked with The Village for nine years as the operations manager. In his new role, he oversees the day-to-day property operations, which include security, maintenance and housekeeping as well as working directly with tenants, retailers and future property development teams.

Sarah Franks, property management assistant, supports Crawford.