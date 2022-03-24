Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / The Village at Meridian makes promotions

The Village at Meridian makes promotions

By: IBR Staff March 24, 2022 0

The Village at Meridian has announced new hires and promotions. 

Crawford

Hugh Crawford, previously the general manager of The Village at Meridian, was promoted to the director of property management. He will continue managing The Village at Meridian property but will be involved in more CenterCal properties throughout the Intermountain Region, taking on additional responsibilities related to on-boarding, training and mentoring new managers.  

Bonin

Dick Bonin has been promoted to director of operations of The Village at Meridian property. He has worked with The Village for nine years as the operations manager. In his new role, he oversees the day-to-day property operations, which include security, maintenance and housekeeping as well as working directly with tenants, retailers and future property development teams.

Franks

Sarah Franks, property management assistant, supports Crawford. 

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo