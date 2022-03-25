3 join the Mike Brown Group

Three women have joined the Mike Brown Group as realtors in Meridian.

Renee Faught is licensed in both California and Idaho and is designated as a Military Relocation Professional, showing her commitment to those who served with their housing and relocation needs.

Julie Nichols brings several years of sales and marketing experience to the group. She has an undergraduate degree from Southwestern Adventist University in Texas and holds a Master of Business Administration from La Sierra University in California.

Melissa Salle will help clients buy and sell Idaho real estate.