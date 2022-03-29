Biz ‘Bite:’ No Whey! Idaho cheeses ripe for awards

Lactalis American Group took 20 awards. Seven of them were for products made at the firm’s Nampa plant. In addition, the Idaho operations of Irish multi-national Glanbia Nutritionals based out of Twin Falls took home 15 awards.

Lactalis’ best of class awards for products made in Nampa were:

Whey protein concentrate 80%

Whey protein concentrate 80% instant

Whey protein isolate 90%

Whey protein 90% instant low lactose

Open-class soft cheese – Bella Gento Mascarpone

For Glanbia in Twin Falls, best of class awards for Idaho-made products were:

Sharp cheddar – six months to one year

Traditional waxed cheddar cheese, sharp to aged

Colby

Pepper flavored monterey jack, mild heat – pepper jack

Open class: pepper flavored cheese, mild heat – colby jack peppers

Open class: pepper flavored cheese, high heat – red & green habanero color cheddar

Lactalis also received a second place for its low-lactose whey protein isolate 90% and a third place for its 12 ounce regular marinated fresh mozzarella in the open-class semi-soft flavored cheese class. Glanbia took four second places for peppered cheeses and five third places.