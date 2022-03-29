Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' No Whey! Idaho cheeses ripe for awards

Biz ‘Bite:’ No Whey! Idaho cheeses ripe for awards

By: IBR Staff March 29, 2022 0

Lactalis American Group took 20 awards. Seven of them were for products made at the firm’s Nampa plant. In addition, the Idaho operations of Irish multi-national Glanbia Nutritionals based out of Twin Falls took home 15 awards.

International medal winner Bella Gento Mascarpone made at the Lactalis American Group plant at Nampa. Photo courtesy of Lactalis American Group.

Lactalis’ best of class awards for products made in Nampa were:

  • Whey protein concentrate 80%
  • Whey protein concentrate 80% instant
  • Whey protein isolate 90%
  • Whey protein 90% instant low lactose
  • Open-class soft cheese – Bella Gento Mascarpone

For Glanbia in Twin Falls, best of class awards for Idaho-made products were:

  • Sharp cheddar – six months to one year
  • Traditional waxed cheddar cheese, sharp to aged
  • Colby
  • Pepper flavored monterey jack, mild heat – pepper jack
  • Open class: pepper flavored cheese, mild heat – colby jack peppers
  • Open class: pepper flavored cheese, high heat – red & green habanero color cheddar

Lactalis also received a second place for its low-lactose whey protein isolate 90% and a third place for its 12 ounce regular marinated fresh mozzarella in the open-class semi-soft flavored cheese class. Glanbia took four second places for peppered cheeses and five third places.

