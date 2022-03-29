Danziger named CEO of Braintree Group

Braintree Group has announced Eric Danziger has been hired as chief executive officer. Danziger, formerly the CEO of Trump Hotels, will oversee the Braintree entities in the group’s portfolio of companies including real estate investment and development, hospitality management and venture capital investments. Danziger, who started as a bellman at The Fairmont San Francisco at the age of 17, has served as the head of several of the industry’s leading hotel companies. He joined Trump Hotels following roles as president and CEO of Starwood Hotels, president and COO of Carlson Hotels Worldwide and president and CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group. His accomplishments as a hotelier have been recognized by the American Hotel and Lodging Association Arthur Landstreet Award- Lifetime Achievement; the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Albert Kohl Award; Top 50 Leaders Hotels Middle East; Pacific Area Travel Writers Association Lifetime Contribution in Hospitality and the Inspirational Industry Icon by SAHIC.