Flynn joins First Federal Bank board of directors

First Federal Bank has announced Jessica Flynn, founder and CEO of Red Sky, is joining the board of directors as the first Treasure Valley resident to serve on the board. First Federal Bank CEO Jason Meyerhoeffer said Flynn brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and a new perspective to the board. Flynn is also an Emmy award-winning journalist and honored as an Idaho Business Review CEO of Influence. She is an active member of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry (IACI), Idaho Business for Education and the Idaho Economic Development Association. She is a federal appointee to the National Women’s Business Council and serves on the board of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and as an honorary commander of the Idaho Air National Guard.