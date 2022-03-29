Nelson joins Adler Industrial

Adler Industrial LLC is welcoming Charity Nelson to the team as its new manager of leasing, people strategy and outreach. Nelson comes to the company with a strong background in economic development, project management, community outreach and human capital strategy. Most recently, Nelson was the director of economic development for the Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP) where she led business attraction efforts for more than five years. Her work resulted in 18 companies opening facilities in Treasure Valley and creating more than 4,400 primary jobs. This role also allowed her to form strong relationships with local business leaders, community organizations and many cities and state government individuals. Nelson sits on advisory boards for Zions Bank and TOK Commercial Real Estate and has previously served on boards for Capital Matrix, the Boise State University Blue Sky Institute and Girls on the Run Treasure Valley among others.