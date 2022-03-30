Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho property tax relief changes  (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho property tax relief changes  (access required)

By: IBR Staff March 30, 2022 0

The Idaho Legislature passed a bill allowing cities to issue property tax rebates, which may provide some property tax relief for Idahoans faced with increasing taxes due to runaway home prices.  House Bill 550 was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 21. The new law makes it possible for Idaho cities to issue ...

