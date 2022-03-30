Martin named CEO of Saint Al’s Regional Rehabilitation Hospital

Deanna Martin has assumed the role of CEO of Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, overseeing all day-to-day operations and patient care in Boise. Martin previously served as the CEO of various Encompass Health locations. She served as area CEO of Encompass Health’s South Atlantic Region since 2017 and Rock Hill in South Carolina for more than seven years, where was awarded president’s circle and led the hospital team to be recognized for excellence in clinical performance for multiple consecutive years. She was also responsible for recruiting providers, expanding the senior leadership team while identifying opportunities to advance their careers and led the charge to operational and hospital performance improvement. Martin completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Phoenix in Arizona, her master’s degree in nursing from University of Phoenix in Lexington, Kentucky, and her Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix in Boise.