Biz ‘Bite:’ ‘Potato farm, take me away!’

The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC), as a marketing organization for Idaho’s most famous No. 1 crop, has never been shy about inventive and novel spud-based initiatives and products. These are the folks, after all, who brought you the opportunity to own your very own Spuddy Buddy golf club cover, which can also double as a hand puppet. This seems somehow par for the course from the same folks who are famous for driving a giant concrete spud around the country.

In the middle of February, the IPC introduced a French fry-scented perfume called Frites by Idaho. The Idaho Business Review seriously considered doing one of our rare product reviews on the fragrance but when we went to order a bottle, we were disappointed to find it was sold out. There were additional messages on the product’s webpage announcing: “Due to high demand, shipping may be delayed 4-6 weeks,” and “LOCAL PICKUP NOT AVAILABLE.”

Frites by Idaho had five reviews with an average of five out of five stars. We believe the first review might be bogus since it was posted by someone called “Ida Ho,” with the message: “Close your eyes…take a whiff…potato farm take me away…”

This is not an April Fools’ Day article.