Kate Stoddard – Startup Community – Power List (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 1, 2022 0

Idaho native Kate Stoddard is a writer, scientist and river guide who wove together her passions for nature and the nourishment it provides by launching Orchestra Provisions, a maker of protein-based superfood powders that support regenerative agriculture (designed to require less water, arable land and feed). Stoddard said her career as a wilderness river guide instilled ...

