Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Power List Startup Community / Megan Lacy – Startup Community – Power List (access required)

Megan Lacy – Startup Community – Power List (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 1, 2022 0

Hearing “Have a big life” often from her mom when she was growing up, Megan Lacy was encouraged to dream big as a kid. She felt fully supported to explore the world and find a career that gave her purpose. So, when it came to college, she planned to do just that. Lacy majored in product ...

Tagged with:

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo