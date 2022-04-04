Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Arkoosh joins Eberle Berlin

By: IBR Staff April 4, 2022 0

Eberle Berlin has announced David Arkoosh has recently joined the firm as a shareholder, along with his team. Arkoosh is a fifth-generation Idahoan and a second-generation Idaho lawyer with a background in accounting and corporate finance. He will continue to focus his business law practice in the areas of business finance and corporate transactions, augmenting Eberle Berlin’s long-standing business law practice group. Eberle Berlin shareholder Eric Taylor said he and the firm look forward to being able to offer Eberle Berlin’s clients the expertise that comes with Arkoosh and his team, especially in the areas of business finance and corporate transactions. Arkoosh said he is excited to join a firm with such a long history of excellent legal work in Idaho. 

About IBR Staff

