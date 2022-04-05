Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Itafos had a good FY2021 (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Itafos had a good FY2021 (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 5, 2022 0

Itafos, one of Idaho’s big-3 phosphate firms, issued its 2021 financial results on March 24. The multi-national phosphate miner and fertilizer manufacturer owns the Itafos Condo phosphate plant north of Soda Springs and mines the Phosphoria Formation on Dry Ridge and Dry Valley in the Caribou Mountains. Itafos reported that 2021 was a good year. It ...

