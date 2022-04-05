Molitor promoted at Coldwell Banker Tomlinson

Michele Molitor has been promoted at Coldwell Banker Tomlinson to designated broker and vice president in the southern Idaho area. Molitor brings 24 years of experience in every facet of the real estate industry. Joining the company in August of 2020 as director of education, she managed both in-house training and the curriculum at the Real Estate Academy of Idaho. Molitor began her real estate career with Coldwell Banker in Missouri in 1998 and received her associate broker designation in 2008. After moving to Idaho in 2018, she held a managing broker position at Keller Williams Realty Boise. Coldwell Banker Tomlinson President Bob Van Allen said he couldn’t think of anyone more qualified than Molitor, and that she has proved again and again that she is a pro on every level.