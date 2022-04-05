Richardson assumes management position with HDR Idaho

Tom Richardson has been appointed as aviation project manager/construction manager for the HDR Idaho transportation team. He will be managing both design-phase and construction-phase services for a wide variety of aviation projects. Based in Boise, Richardson will serve as a liaison between clients and agencies, subcontractors and design teams, applying his wide-ranging experience to keep projects on schedule and budget. Richardson has formerly been a QA/QC engineer and project/construction manager for San Francisco International Airport since 2015, having worked on the $140 million Runway 28R Rehabilitation Project. There he managed the Energy Management Control System project that was used to track energy used around the airport campus. Richardson had created and managed new QA/QC process for the airport’s in-house architecture and engineering divisions. His expertise in marine and underwater construction allows his design of construction management and permitting to be applied to seaports, dams, hydropower plants, water treatment plants and more.