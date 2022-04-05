Roundup April 5

Ace Hardware leased 13,694 square feet of retail space in the Hillcrest Shopping Center, 5100-5350 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood, JP Green and Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.

Altitude Physical Therapy Inc. leased 3,225 square feet of retail space at 2721 S. 10th Ave., Suite 105 in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

American Cycle & Machine Clean Your Parts.com renewed a lease on 1,320 square feet of industrial space at 16095 N. Franklin Blvd., Suite 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Armanino LLP leased 16,394 square feet of office space in the Banner Bank Building, 950 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Al Marino and Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis and Bill Beck of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

Baybren Co. leased 3,300 square feet of retail space at 6565 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Holly Chetwood, Lenny Nelson and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Berkadia Real Estate Advisors LLC renewed 1,491 square feet of office space in the Olympus Building, 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Blind Appeal Inc. renewed a lease on 2,992 square feet of industrial space at 16071 N. Franklin Blvd., Suite 6 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Bricknowlogy LLC extended a lease on 2,153 square feet of retail space at 228 E. Plaza Drive in Eagle. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Brighton Homes Idaho renewed 3,768 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, 1170 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

Crisiant LLC leased 2,160 square feet of office space in the Alta Building, 12592 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Brian Watt of Rocky Mountain Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

DID Inc. dba Damsel in Defense leased 9,220 square feet of industrial space at 490 N. Broadmore Way in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

ES Solar leased 3,529 square feet of industrial space at 1641-1647 Woodruff Park Circle in Idaho Falls. Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Evergreen – Lindsay & Mercury LLC purchased the Outback Steakhouse building at 970 Lindsey Blvd. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Ryan Stewart of Mountain West represented the buyer.

Express Appliance leased 20,754 square feet of retail space in the Hillcrest Shopping Center, 5326 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood, JP Green and Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Foor Law PLLC leased 1,815 square feet of space in Redstone Springs, located at 660 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the tenant.

GB Kuna 2021 LLC leased 1,200 square feet of space at TBD N. Meridian Road, Suite Pad C in Kuna. Chase Erkins represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Gray Painting LLC renewed 2,000 square feet of industrial space in Graye Canyon Industrial, 204-212 Happy Day Blvd. in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Hartmann Design Inc. renewed 1,932 square feet of industrial space at 5220 N. Sawyer St. in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Home Care Assistance LLC leased 2,286 square feet of office space at 2541 N. Stokesberry Place, Suite 200 in Meridian. August Johnson represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Interpath Laboratories renewed 7,613 square feet of office space in Emerald West, 8660 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Lauren Dbrot & Carissa Crain leased 150 square feet of office space at 1006 W. Finch Drive in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Martin Motorsports renewed 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Eagle Industrial Center, 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Dr. Mary Migliori renewed 3,107 square feet of office space in the Greystone Building, 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

The McClellan Company purchased Riverside Business Park, 7655-7669 W. Riverside Drive in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the seller.

Outpak Inc. renewed 9,700 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, 2728 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Pizza Twist leased 1,706 square feet of retail space in Knight Hill, 6349 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the landlord.

Property Works LLC renewed 1,400 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5481-5505 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Redline Recreational Toys Inc. leased 13,060 square feet of industrial space at 4600 W. Apple St. in Boise. Devin Pierce, Erik McNary and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Retail Merchandising Solutions Inc. renewed 4,570 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, 2728 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Nathan Piehl of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

River Valley Medical leased 1,626 square feet of office space in Benjamin Plaza, 8620 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Stillwater Counseling PLLC leased 178 square feet of office space at 5700 E. Franklin Road, Suite 220-C in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

SUNROC Corporation leased 4,932 square feet of office space in Sierra Plaza, 2965 E. Tarpon Drive in Meridian. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Tony Flores of Capital Commercial Corp dba Northwest Commercial Advisors LLC represented the tenant.

Water Ski Pro Shop renewed 5,766 square feet of industrial space in the Federal Way Commerce Center, 875 W. McGregor Court in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

An individual renewed a lease on 1,160 square feet of retail space at 1003 S. Lincoln Ave. in Jerome. Steve Di Lucca of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.