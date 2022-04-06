Biz ‘Bite:’ Another Intermountain Healthcare merger

After the failed merger with Sanford Health in December 2020, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare will now merge with Colorado-based SCL Health. The merger received a final approval from the Colorado Department of Law on March 31.

Intermountain owns health care assets in Idaho, including the Saltzer Health multipractice in Treasure Valley, which was acquired in October 2020 from Ball Ventures Ahlquist. The nonprofit firm owns and operated the Cassia Regional Medical Center and a hospice, both in Burley. Intermountain also sells medical insurance in Idaho through its subsidiary, SelectHealth.

The combined health care system will operate under the Intermountain Healthcare name, as reported in Becker’s Hospital Review, with 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, 4,700 beds and 59,000 employees. The merger will proceed without any layoffs or facility closures. The post-merger system will have assets in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.