Environmental group files third lawsuit to block US-95 roadwork (access required)

By: Catie Clark April 6, 2022 0

The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition (PRDC) filed its third lawsuit on March 22 to block the construction of the new 6.5-mile four-lane divided-highway section of US-95 south of Moscow. The new roadway as currently designed will cross the prairie below Paradise Ridge before crossing Moscow city limits. The new route is approximately three-quarters of a mile ...

