Halcomb joins Canyon County’s Development Services Economic Development Division

By: IBR Staff April 6, 2022 0

Tammie Halcomb has been accepted into Canyon County’s Development Services Economic Development Division as its economic development specialist. Having over 16 years in small business ownership, economic development and marketing experiences, she was an obvious choice. She was formerly employed at Caldwell Chamber of Commerce and was the marketing and community outreach director for a local company. Halcomb’s role will provide her to work with community and economic development for county areas and small cities within the county. 

