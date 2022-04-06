von Brethorst named branch manager with Zions Bank

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff April 6, 2022 0

Katie von Brethorst has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Weiser branch, where she is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff. von Brethorst brings more than 22 years of experience in banking and branch management to her new position along with her previous activity in the community as president of the Idaho Financial Literacy Coalition. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Boise State University and is a graduate of Weiser High School. 

