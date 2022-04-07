Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Frawley named Caldwell fire chief

By: IBR Staff April 7, 2022 0

The City of Caldwell has named Richard Frawley as its new fire chief. With over 25 years of experience in fire services, Frawley has served as a taskforce leader, where he helped urban search and rescue teams and wild-land support, as well as served on the incident management team for operations and safety. He recently served as the deputy fire chief and was responsible for designing and getting a new fire station built and has also served as acting fire chief for several months. Frawley said he is excited to continue a strong tradition of service to the community while aiding in guiding the organization through future growth. 

