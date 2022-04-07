Frawley named Caldwell fire chief

The City of Caldwell has named Richard Frawley as its new fire chief. With over 25 years of experience in fire services, Frawley has served as a taskforce leader, where he helped urban search and rescue teams and wild-land support, as well as served on the incident management team for operations and safety. He recently served as the deputy fire chief and was responsible for designing and getting a new fire station built and has also served as acting fire chief for several months. Frawley said he is excited to continue a strong tradition of service to the community while aiding in guiding the organization through future growth.